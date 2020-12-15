Sharkoon Shark Force II Ergonomic affordable gaming mouse

If you are in the market for a low cost gaming mouse, you may be interested in the new harkoon Shark Force II Ergonomic gaming mouse. Thge mouse is available in black, white and grey fiishes and weighs 120g.

“Full Power Ahead! With the SHARK Force I gaming mouse, we are bringing back one of our most popular classics. While the unusual design, with its angular contours, has n been kept in three different color versions, we have now given the mouse a small upgrade under the hood. With a significantly more powerful sensor and now six selectable DPI levels, the mouse is more flexible and versatile, while the focus remains on the essential things that the SHARK Force II really needs.”

“A Newly Defined Classic. The SHARK Force I1 returns with even more power. A powerful PixArt PAW3519 optical sensor now works inside the mouse. The sensor possesses a precise resolution of 4,200 DPI, making the mouse suitable for both gaming setups and on the office desk. In order In to allow even more flexibility whether for gaming maneuvers or for office work, six preset DPI steps can be smoothly selected at the touch of a button. The illumination of the SHARK Force logo on the mouse shows which step is currently selected.”

Source : Sharkoon

