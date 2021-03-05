Genesis has introduced a new gaming mouse this week in the form of the Krypton 310 priced at $30 or €26 depending on your location. The Genesis Krypton 310 gaming mouse weighs just 94 g and will soon be available to purchase from online retailers. Sporting a ADNS-3050 optical sensor offering up to 4,000 DPI, the affordable gaming mouse is equipped with seven programmable buttons that can be configured using the supplied Genesis desktop software, and allows you to create and save complex macros as well as change the Prismo RGB illumination to suit your personal preferences. The Krypton 310 mouse is also equipped with built-in memory, so you don’t have to configure your favourite settings every time you connect the mouse to a different computer.

Specifications of the Genesis Krypton 310 gaming mouse:

– Mouse model: cable

– size: 125 x 68 x 39 mm

– weight: 94 g

– sensor: ADNS-3050

– sensitivity: 500 – 4000 DPI

– max. tracking speed: up to 60 inches per second

– acceleration: up to 20 G

– in-built memory: yes

– number of buttons: 7

– software: yes, with the option to save macros

– illumination: yes, RGB LED with PRISMO effect

– cord: 1.8 m USB

– compatibility: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10, Linux, Android

Source : Genesis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals