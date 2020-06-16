Samsung Odyssey G7 and G9 gaming monitor prices confimed

The huge curved Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors were first unveiled back in CES 2020, now Samsung has confirmed pricing and availability. Announcing that its flagship gaming monitor the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9, with dual-quad 32:9 display, offering users a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels, 1000r curve and HDR1000 (1,000 nit) brightness levels, is now available to pre-order priced at $1,700 and will start shipping July 13th 2020.

“The G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with a HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colours in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.”

The smaller Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor available in either 27 or 32 inch sizes is also now available to preorder from worldwide partners priced at $700 and $800 respectively. The smaller gaming monitors are equipped with VA panels supporting HDR, 600-nit brightness levels and 16:9 aspect ratio, with a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

“The Odyssey G7 possesses the sleek, sophisticated design characteristic of today’s gaming equipment. The front bezel has been designed with a dynamic curved shape, and if a user turns the monitor, circular lighting on the back of the device emits a subtle blue light.

The monitor’s design can also suit any user, regardless of their height or gaming preferences, as users can adjust the height of the monitor via its stand for utmost comfort and convenience when gaming. Users will find that, thanks to the Odyssey G7’s slim stand, even intense gaming sessions with lots of mouse movement will remain comfortable.”

Source : Samsung

