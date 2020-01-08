Acer Predator X38 175 Hz, G-Sync gaming monitor

Acer has unveiled their new Predator X38 38-Inch curved gaming monitor this week confirming that it will be available throughout Europe and the United States during April 2020 priced at €2,199 and $2,399, respectively. The Acer Predator X38 is based on a 37.5-inch IPS panel featuring a 2300R curvature which means that it is ‘less curved’ than displays with a lower radius of curvature, a 3840×1600 resolution, a 1 ms GtG response time, and a 175 Hz refresh rate in overclock mode.

Designed specifically for gaming the Acer Predator X38 supports NVIDIA’s G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology and is also DisplayHDR 400 certified and includes a number of useful connections including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 ports dual-port USB 3.0 hub and is equipped with 7w speakers.

As well as announcing the Predator X38, Acer has also been showcasing their new Predator X32 a 32 in monitor with a resolution of 3840×2160, up to 1440 nits of brightness, and 1152 local dimming zones thanks to its mini LED panel. With 10-bit colour and colour accuracy of Delta E < 1, the IPS panel covers 99% of the AdobeRGB gamut and 89.5% of the Rec 2020 colour gamut. The Acer Predator X32 also supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, meets the VESA DisplayHDR 1400 standard, and NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate and includes connections in the form of three HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and four USB 3.0 ports.

Source: Acer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals