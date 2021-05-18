New Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3050 G5/G7 gaming laptops unveiled

Gigabyte has this week introduced new gaming laptops to its range in the form of the new G Series laptops, equipped with both the CPU and GPU upgraded to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and Intel 11th gen H-series processors. The new 15′” G5 and 17″ G7 gaming laptops, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 and not just designed for gaming but also offer a “balance of entertainment and work capabilities” says Gigabyte.

The i7-11800H has an 8-core, 16-thread and 45 W TDP configuration, different from the 4-core, 8-thread H35 processor, while the Core i5-11400H processor features 6 core and 12 thread, the Core i5 processor is powerful enough to effortlessly handle user’s daily routine. “In addition to the upgrade of the CPU and the GPU, GIGABYTE provides gamers who have an assortment of needs with attractive specifications: a 144Hz high refresh rate IPS-level gaming display, the powerful heat dissipation performance of WINDFORCE, multiple varieties of I/O ports, and massive memory capacity that supports the use of all three interfaces, allowing users to easily construct multi-tasking environments anywhere, anytime. One set of the storage slots even supports high-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD, saving time for reading and writing large files.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabyte, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Gigabyte

