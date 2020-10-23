Legion Slim 7 AMD Ryzen 4000 gaming laptop from $1,370

Lenovo has this week official launched its new 15-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors, with prices starting from $1369.99. Engineered for “all-day productivity with Windows 10 Pro and increased gaming clock speeds at night”, the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard offering a more mechanical feel with deeper key travel using second transition switches.

“The LenovoTM Legion Slim 7 was engineered for gamers who demand mobility and performance for day and night. Sporting a finely crafted chassis machined from 100% aluminum that is shockingly thin and impressively light, the Legion Slim 7 was expertly crafted for gamers who demand more. Sporting up to a 15.6″ 4K, Dolby Vision® HDR supported, this gaming laptop delivers breathtaking visuals wherever life takes you.”

“Welcome to the next-generation of gaming performance with up to AMD RyzenTM 9 4900H mobile processor, 32 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and 2 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, all optimally cooled via Legion Coldfront 2.0.”

Available in Slate Grey hue with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H mobile processor options the new Lenovo gaming laptop should be available to purchase worldwide in the next few weeks from both the official Lenovo website and worldwide partners and resellers.

Source : Lenovo : TPU

