Razer Blade 15 Advanced 300Hz display gaming laptop performance tested

If you are interested in learning more about the new Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop equipped with an unprecedented 300hz display, you will be pleased to know that Rich from Digital Foundry has created a demonstration of its performance compared with desktop gaming monitors.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop is powered by an 8-Core Intel Core i7-10875H processor with a clock speed of 5.1Ghz, supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, this potent performance is fully capable of powering through creative tasks with ease, and can handle the running and streaming of the latest AAA games simultaneously including support for real-time ray tracing.

– 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H 8 Core (2.3GHz/5.1GHz)

– Windows 10 Home

– 15.6″ Full HD 300Hz, 100% sRGB, 4.9 mm bezel, factory calibrated

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER with Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

– 512GB SSD (M.2 NVMe)

– 16GB Dual-Channel (8GB x 2) DDR4-2933MHz

– Per-key RGB powered by Razer Chroma

“The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the most beautiful, feature-packed gaming laptops on the market – and it’s the first notebook with a 300Hz display. Is it possible to actually run games at 300 frames per second and what are the advantages – particularly for esports gaming? Rich investigates.”

Source : Digital Foundry

