GIGABYTE AORUS 15P 144Hz, RTX 2070 gaming laptop from $1,600

The AORUS 15P is powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPUs colled by GIGABYTE’s WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology, comprising of dual fans, five heat pipes and multiple vents. ” The AORUS 15P is able to have both CPU and GPUs work at full speed without throttling, ensuring gamers higher in-game FPS and a smooth experience when enjoying AAA titles” says GIGABYTE.

“Professional design begins with high level collaboration. AORUS works with professional Esports teams to get first hand input to ensure quality build and design. The result is sleek, high-quality built laptops tailored for professional gaming in terms of performance, display and keyboard. Having perfected the ultra-performance professional grade gaming laptops, GIGABYTE brings you the AORUS 15P designed with enthusiasts in mind.”

“The AORUS 15P inherits the features and capabilities of that AORUS Pro Gaming series, bringing the key components from hard-core gaming into the realm of enthusiasts. Providing exceptional performance and heat dissipation while adopting a thinner per-key RGB keyboard. Weighing in at only 2 kg (Under 5 lbs); the sturdy chassis passed a series of pressure tests while still supporting the speed-oriented aesthetics of the AORUS series. Inspired by supercars, GIGABYTE crafted a simple low-key elegant chassis, yet appealing battery life is not compromised in the new enthusiast model with up to eight hours of battery life, the brand-new AORUS 15P offers excellent portability.”

Source : GIGABYTE

