MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop from $1,549



MSI will be launching a new laptop next month in the form of the MSI Stealth 15M priced at $1549. Equipped with a 15.6 inch IPS display Offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 144 Hz refresh rate, the laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 U-series processor supported by a to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM thanks to 2 x SODIMM slots with optional NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics available.

Other features of the MSI Stealth 15M include up to 2TB of NVMe solid state storage 1 x PCIe Gen4 x4 slot as well as support for the new wireless Wi-Fi 6.0 standard and Bluetooth 5.0. Together with Thunderbolt 4 port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type A Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0 port, a handy microSD card reader, headset jack and stereo speakers.

“Inspired by urban style, the new Stealth 15M is the thinnest and lightest 15-inch gaming laptop that comes in Carbon Gray or Pure White. Powered by the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 with Max-Q Design graphics, the Stealth 15M perfectly balances portability and performance, also with the new generation technology including PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt™ 4. With the support of the new Cooler Boost 5 with 0.1 mm thin fan blades, the Stealth 15M lets gamers and young professionals easily speed through games and daily tasks.”

“The Stealth 15M is built with modern aesthetic and subtle gaming design. Two color choices, Carbon Gray and Pure White, allow gamers to personalized their own setup theme. Crafted in an all-aluminum chassis for everyday uses.”

Source : MSI : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals