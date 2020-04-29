Razer Huntsman Elite leads gaming keyboard sales in US reveals Razer

The Razer Huntsman Elite equipped with optical switches and priced at around $170 has become the leading gaming keyboard throughout the United States according to the NPD Group, U. S. Retail Tracking Service. When launched the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard introduced the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch for “unmatched speed”, stabilizer bar for precise and accurate key presses and programmable digital dial for quick access to functions.

“We are thrilled that gamers are turning to the Razer Huntsman Elite as their trusted keyboard of choice,” says Bob Ohlweiler, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Razer USA. “Razer has long driven innovation in keyboard switch technology, and optical switches are no exception as they deliver the absolute best performance. The rise of the Huntsman Elite shows that optical is the future as gamers choose performance over tradition.”

“The Huntsman Elite excels in its gaming performance and function. The revolutionary keyboard is best known for its industry-leading optical switches, which provide unrivaled speed and durability when compared to traditional mechanical switches found in other gaming keyboards. It also features media keys and beautiful Chroma lighting all around each side of the keyboard, even when the plush wrist rest is attached.”

Features of the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard include :

– Faster Than Legacy Mechanical Switches: Razer Optical switches use light-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (30% shorter actuation distance than other clicky switches at 1. 5 mm) with satisfying, clicky feedback

– Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16. 8 million colors on individually backlit keys

– Quality, Aluminum Construction: Covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for increased structural integrity.1000 Hz Ultrapolling

– Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of plush leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions (with built-in underglow lighting)

– Fully Programmable Macro Support: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands

– Unrivalled Durability: Supports up to 100 million clicks with a 2 year manufacturer , double the lifespan of most competitor keyboards

Source : TPU

