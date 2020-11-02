SPCGear GK630K Tenkeyless gaming keyboard launches for €55

SPCGear has launched a new affordable gaming keyboard in the form of the SPCGear GK630K Tenkeylesspriced from just €55 and GK630K models with custom country-specific layouts will follow in the second week of November 2020. The GK630K keyboards do not require any drivers and may be used out-of-the-box without the installation of the SPC Gear Software, although the latter is recommended for users seeking further customization of the keyboard. SPC Gear has equipped the GK630K keyboard with the N-Key Rollover feature, offering full anti-ghosting capabilities as well as multicoloured RGB back lighting.

“The classic look of the SPC Gear GK630K keyboard combines simplicity and style in one product. You will find an embossed logo on its profiled aluminum top and the red accent with the logo on the right side – both effectively eye-catching. The unique character of the keyboard is also given by its plastic bottom covered with aesthetic patterns. All this makes the GK630K look interesting and makes it a great addition to any gaming rig.”

“Kailh Brown mechanical switches are characterized by balanced operation, which makes them perfect for both games and everyday use. A huge advantage in games is the low pressure required to activate the keys. The Kailh Brown switches are also quiet and tactile – just right for working with other people as well as for evening/night gaming.”

