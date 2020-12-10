AOC AGON 49 inch gaming display



AOC AGON has launched a new 49 inch 32:9 gaming display providing users with a resolution of 5120 × 1440 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT response time and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

“Dual QHD displays ensure crisp imagery with 5120 pixels horizontally and 1440 pixels vertically – you practically get two 27” QHD monitors in one. DQHD grants you a commanding view over your game and makes for even sharper and more brilliant images. No matter if you use it for work or entertainment, the resolution elevates your experience to a whole new level.

Even the lowest level of High Dynamic Range (HDR) feature poses a significant upgrade to common monitors. The peak luminance of 400 cd/m? enables your display to hone the picture quality with a manifold colour spectrum and more diverse contrast. The VESA- certificate ensures richness of detail and realistic portrayals of game and film worlds.”

Features of the AOC AGON AG493UCX gaming display :

– 49″ class AGON Professional grade curved gaming monitor with Dual QHD 5120×1440 resolution (It is like having 2x QHD monitors side-by-side)

– Immersive 1800R curved VA panel with 1ms (MPRT) response time and 120Hz refresh rate (via DP 1. 4) with Adaptive-Sync for smooth gaming

– Stunning imagery with DisplayHDR 400 certified performance and 121. 6% sRGB and 90% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage, ideal for photo editing

– Mobile device-ready with USB-C input for convenient docking (DP alt mode for display signal) and charging of your device at the same time (up to 65W via USB-PD)

– Multiple device input capable with KVM-switch built-in and Picture-by-Picture support that allows for quick switching of USB peripherals based on selected inputs

– AGON RE-SPAWNED : 4-year Zero-Bright-Dot , 4-year Advance Replacement, 1-year (one-time) Accidental Damage Coverage

– INPUTS/OUTPUTS: DisplayPort 1. 4 x2, HDMI 2. 0 x2, USB-C 3. 2 upstream + USB 3. 2 x3 downstream, Earphone Out

– Height-adjustable stand allowing for better ergonomics so you can game and work longer without fatigue

– Included in the box: AGON AG493UCX monitor, HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, USB cable, USB-C cable, remote control, Quick Starter Guide

Source : AOC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals