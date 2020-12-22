Noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition gaming chair $520

If you are in the market for a new gaming chair you may be interested in the latest design from Noblechairs the EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Edition Gaming Chair. The new gaming chair is now available to purchase priced at €430, £400 or $520 depending on your location.

“Noblechairs announced their licensing partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team back in 2019, and with proven award-winning long-term comfort, the new edition features the innovative high-end hybrid material which has a breathable surface structure giving maximum performance benefits. The innovative hybrid material has brilliant airflow, irrespective of how long you sit. Users will sweat less, which thereby eliminates any sticky or unpleasant feeling.

Giving users a more comfortable seating experience due ventilation without the need for perforation. It is difficult to distinguish this man-made material from real leather since it has such a similar feel to the well-known original. This hybrid material is manufactured in Germany. It is tear proof, durable, abrasion resistant, hydrolysis resistant, fire resistant and easy to clean. It is also a lightfast material, meaning it’s not prone to discolour when exposed to light. The noblechairs are designed to look excellent even after many years of use.”

Features and specifications of the Noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition gaming chair :

– Durable, easy-to-clean, water-resistant and breathable.

– Certified ergonomics optimised for long sessions, rated for 9~ hours of usage.

– Hybrid material featuring a premium matt finish.

– Individually adjustable seat height.

– Supports a weight of up to 120 kg.

– Bolsters with carbon-effect elements.

– Precision embroidered Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team logos on the headrest.

– Matching silver aluminium base and nylon casters with ‘PETRONAS green’ detailing.

– Neck and lumbar pillows embroidered with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team artwork and logo.

Source : Noblechairs

