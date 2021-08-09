Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream starts August 24th

Microsoft has revealed details about the upcoming Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, confirming it will take place on August 25 at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley and will be available to watch on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Gaming. To wet your appetite and get you prepared for the week of Gamescom 2021 Microsoft will be airing an official extra Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST to provide more information about Microsoft’s “biggest exclusive games line up ever”.

– Join us for the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST.

– Tune in to gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 25 at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST.

– Connect with friends and special guests at Xbox FanFest.

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

“August is always a very special time for us at Team Xbox. This time of the year we would normally pack our stuff and meet our fans and community in Cologne, Germany at gamescom. This year, however, gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world. The good news is that Xbox will be at gamescom 2021 and you can join with your very own front-row seat as we share the latest updates and gameplay for some of the biggest games coming soon to Xbox.”

“As many of us gather virtually for the largest annual gaming event in Europe, Geoff Keighley will again be hosting gamescom: Opening Night Live. Tune in on August 25 at 11:00am PT/7pm BST/8:00pm CEST. You can watch gamescom: Opening Night Live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Gaming.”

“After a packed week of news, gameplay videos, connections to friends and developers alike, surely you want to sit back and just play some great games, right? We still got your back: During gamescom we’ll run a digital Xbox gamescom Sale for our fans in Europe. You can score big savings of up to 75 percent on a range of iconic games for Xbox consoles or Windows 10 PCs. Details will be made available closer to the show.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals