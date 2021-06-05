The organisers of the annual Gamescom event has this week announced that Gamescom 2021 will once again be an all digital event. Gamescom is currently the largest event for computer and video games and Europe’s most “comprehensive business platform for the games industry” and will once again be free of charge for all and will be a completely digital event for 2021. The decision has been made by the German Games Industry Association and Koelnmesse taking into account the current situation, during which too many companies are unable to participate in physical events this year, due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

“With Gamescom 2021, Koelnmesse and game – The German Games Industry Association want to build directly on the success of last year’s online event. gamescom will once again be kicked off by the spectacular gamescom: Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley. The gamescom now content hub is being completely relaunched in a more attractive design with numerous additional features for fans and partners. Also new is gamescom epix, a community campaign that allows fans to playfully immerse themselves in the gamescom universe on the road to gamescom. Starting with gamescom: Opening Night Live on Wednesday evening (August 25) to Friday evening (August 27), gamescom fans can look forward to a full program, with some of the highlights and promotions also running over the weekend.

At gamescom 2021, you can expect, among other things: 100% entertainment and news with gamescom: Opening Night Live, gamescom studio and gamescom: Awesome Indies, 100% gaming content in one place with the completely revamped content hub gamescom now, 100% community atmosphere and epic adventures thanks to the brand new community action gamescom epix and 100% indie power with the Indie Arena Booth Online exclusive at gamescom now.”

Source : Gamescom 2021

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals