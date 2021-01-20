Galaxy Buds Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro (Video)

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Buds Pro headphones and now we have a comparison video of the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro retail for $199 and the Apple AirPods Pro retail for $249, lets find out which of the two headphones are the best.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Both the Galaxy Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation and both have similar features.

The Samsung headphones have extra features with Samsung smartphones and the AirPods Pro have extra features with Apples’ iPhones, so which one you choose may be determined by which smartphone you own.

Source & Image Credit: MaxTech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals