G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller officially launches from £80

The G8 Galileo Mobile Gaming Controller boasts a console-like design, featuring console-sized sticks and buttons. This design is aimed at providing the comfort and precision that gamers often associate with traditional gaming consoles. The design ensures gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without experiencing discomfort, thereby enhancing the overall gaming experience.

One of the standout features of the G8 Galileo mobile gaming controller is its movable Type-C port. This feature facilitates seamless connectivity and pass-through charging, enabling gamers to charge their devices while using the controller. This innovation ensures that gamers can enjoy uninterrupted gameplay, even when their device’s battery life is running low.

The controller’s Hall Effect sensing sticks offer 360° seamless pinpoint control, anti-friction glide rings, and precision-tuned Hall Effect analog triggers. These features ensure smoothness and responsiveness, providing gamers with precise control during gameplay.

The GameSir G8 Galileo controller is designed for universal compatibility. It can accommodate a wide range of phone models, including the iPhone 15 series and Android devices. This broad compatibility ensures that a wide variety of gamers can benefit from the enhanced gaming experience that the controller provides.

The controller also comes with two additional back buttons for On-the-Fly Mapping. This feature, coupled with the GameSir APP for customization and firmware updates, allows gamers to personalize their gaming experience.

The customization options extend to the controller’s physical design as well. Gamers can personalize the controller with interchangeable magnetic detachable faceplates and stick caps. This feature allows gamers to match the controller’s aesthetic to their personal style.

The mobile controller also features Laser-Engraved Texture Grips for a secure hold and High-Saturation Fluorescent Ink Buttons for a vibrant gaming experience. The technical specifications of the controller include compatibility with iPhone 15 series and Android devices, a built-in wired Type-C connection, and compatible phone size (without phone case) of 110-185 mm in length and 13 mm or below in depth.

The controller also features a 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Hall Effect Sticks, Analog Triggers, ABXY Buttons, 2 Back Buttons, Pass-Through Charging, and GameSir App for customization.

The G8 Galileo mobile games controller is a significant innovation in the gaming peripherals market. Its console-like design, movable USB-C port, Hall Effect sensing sticks, and wide compatibility make it a must-have for any avid mobile gamer. The additional back buttons, customization options via the GameSir App, interchangeable magnetic detachable faceplates and stick caps, Laser-Engraved Texture Grips, and High-Saturation Fluorescent Ink Buttons further enhance the gaming experience. It’s clear that the GameSir G8 Galileo controller is set to redefine the standards of mobile gaming.



