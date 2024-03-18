NVIDIA GTC 2024 – Jensen Huang discusses the future of AI

The world of artificial intelligence is rapidly evolving, and NVIDIA’s GTC 2024 conference is set to be a pivotal event in shaping its future. As AI continues to transform industries and revolutionize the way we live and work, it is crucial to stay informed about the latest advancements and trends in this field. GTC 2024 offers a unique opportunity to hear from visionary leaders, engage with experts, and explore the cutting-edge technologies that will drive the next wave of AI innovation.

At the heart of this highly anticipated event is the opening keynote by Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s founder and CEO. Known for his insightful and thought-provoking presentations, Huang will take the stage on Monday, March 18, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, to discuss the future of AI and its potential to transform our world. His keynote will set the tone for the rest of the conference, which promises to be a gateway to the next wave of AI innovations.

Shaping the Future of AI

Whether you are an AI enthusiast, a researcher, or a business leader looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence, GTC 2024 is an event you won’t want to miss. In this article, we will explore the key highlights of the conference, the visionary speakers you can expect to hear from, and how you can make the most of your GTC experience, whether attending in person or virtually.

Attending GTC 2024

To secure your spot for an immersive experience at the SAP Center, register to attend GTC in person. The center is conveniently located a short walk from the San Jose Convention Center, where the rest of the conference takes place. Attendees can pick up their badges starting at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote will also be livestreamed.

Whether attending in person or virtually, dedicating yourself to the entire week of GTC is highly recommended. GTC is not just a conference; it is a gateway to the next wave of AI innovations that will shape our future.

Transforming AI with Industry Pioneers

Dive deeper into the origins and impact of transformer neural network architecture with Jensen Huang and the creators of this groundbreaking technology. Huang will host a panel featuring all eight authors of the legendary 2017 paper that introduced the concept of transformers:

Ashish Vaswani

Noam Shazeer

Niki Parmar

Jakob Uszkoreit

Llion Jones

Aidan N. Gomez

Lukasz Kaiser

Illia Polosukhin

This panel will take place on Wednesday, March 20, from 11-11:50 a.m. Pacific.

Visionaries Transforming Our World

GTC 2024 brings together leaders from various industries who are at the forefront of AI innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from visionaries such as:

Igor Babuschkin, xAI cofounder

Sebastian Bubeck, Microsoft Vice President of GenAI

Fei-Fei Li, Stanford University

Joelle Pineau, Meta Vice President of AI Research

Brad LightCap, OpenAI Chief Operating Officer

David Luan, Adept AI founder and CEO

Raquel Urtasun, Waabi founder and CEO

Arthur Mensch, Mistral CEO

These are just a few of the many experts who will share their insights and experiences at GTC 2024. From March 17-21, engage in workshops, peer networking, and connect with experts in the field. This year’s session catalog covers a wide range of topics, from robotics to generative AI, showcasing real-world applications and the latest in AI innovation.

Stay connected with the event and fellow attendees by using the hashtag GTC24 on social media. This will allow you to engage with others, share your experiences, and stay up-to-date with the latest developments from the conference.

GTC 2024 promises to be an enlightening experience for all, with visionary speakers and a comprehensive program covering the essentials of AI and computing. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the future of artificial intelligence and witness firsthand the advancements that will shape our world in the years to come. Jump over to the official NVIDIA GTC website to register and attend.“Come experience Jensen Huang’s GTC keynote live on-stage at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA to explore the AI advances that are shaping our future.”



