Sony has today made available its new free PlayStation Now games for August 2021 allowing you to enjoy Nier: Automata, Ghostrunner and Undertale. If you haven’t yet played Nier: Automata it is deftly worth downloading and offers a unique action role-playing game created by games director Yoko Taro and designers Takahisa Taura and Isao Negishi. Set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids, the story follows the trials of a combat android, her companion, and a fugitive prototype. Check out the Nier: Automata trailer below to learn more.

“An eclectic mix of compelling titles await PlayStation Now members this month. Nier: Automata promises compelling story and blistering RPG action in a far-flung future as combat androids take on a mechanical threat. Sci-fi style Ghostrunner challenges you to master its potent combination of unforgiving but ever thrilling parkour and one-hit-kill mechanics. Meanwhile, Undertale takes a nonviolent approach to traditional dungeon crawling. All are must plays, and all three are available to play from today.”

“In this captivating action RPG, invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing machine lifeforms. To break the deadlock, a new breed of android infantry is sent into the fray: the YoRHa squad. Join androids 2B and 9S in their ferocious battle to reclaim an overrun dystopia and experience mesmerizing, high-speed combat that’s the specialty of development studio PlatinumGames.”

Ghostrunner free PlayStation game : “Wield a blade and perform amazing parkour feats to battle your way up a megastructure tower city in this intense, fast-paced first-person adventure. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a fearless, never-ending dance with death.”

For more information on all the new Free PlayStation Now games for August 2021 jump over to the official PlayStation Blog via the link below.

Source : PSBlog

