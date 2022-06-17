Free Deal: Learn the Basics of Video Editing 4-Week Course

We have an awesome free deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Learn the Basics of Video Editing 4-Week Course.

All you need to do is sign in to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below and claim your free deal on the Learn the Basics of Video Editing 4-Week Course.

This course is a beginner’s guide to practical skills in video editing. In this course, you will learn multiple editing programs, with a focus on Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. This 4-week course will introduce you to the fundamentals of video editing, video production basics, and other key components that make up a great filmmaker. Access 8 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Learn the basic tools and software for video editing for a quick start

Explore narrative structure to help understand how to construct engaging & entertaining videos

Discover practical skills such as animating text & logos to give flourishes to presentations, giving broader skills to apply professionally

Create visual effects ranging from adding different types of weather to using a green screen to give you exceptional advantages when editing

Explore the wider video production industry & discover the huge amount of opportunities for career change or career advancement within the industry NOTE: Software NOT included.

Upskillist | eLearning Providers

Upskillist is a global online education institution that provides interactive classes, designed to allow students to learn at their own pace. The courses offered by Upskillist cover topics including finance, photography, health and fitness, marketing, technology, design, beauty, music, business, and the English language. The company’s mission is to empower students with the skills they need to follow any career path in a flexible and affordable manner.

Important Details Length of time users can access this course: 4 weeks

Access options: desktop & mobile

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: intermediate

You can find out more details about his great free deal on then Learn the Basics of Video Editing 4-Week Course over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals