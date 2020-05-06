Forza Street lands on Android and iOS (Video)

Microsoft has now released its new Forza Street game on Android and iOS and anyone who plays the game between now and the 5th of June will get a Founders Pack.

The Founders Pack comes with a 2017 Ford GT and some in game credit and gold, there bare also exclusive bundles for owns of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 devices.

Forza Street is now available globally to download on your iOS and Android devices!

This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection. We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars.

You can find out more information about the new Forza Street game for android and iOS over at Microsoft’s website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

