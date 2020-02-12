A new mini projector has launched file Indiegogo this month created by Formovie Technology base in the United States. The Formovie Dice projector has been designed to provide the brightest 1080p mini projector currently available and comes pre-installed with Android TV allowing you to enjoy a wide variety of features including voice control and more.

“Enrich your party or take movie night to the next level with Formovie Dice— the super bright battery-powered 1080P FHD portable projector at the most cost-effective price on the market, with up to 3 hours running time allows you to enjoy immersive theater experience anywhere anytime.

As an important member of the Xiaomi Ecosystem, we are very confident and guarantee the Formovie Dice will be delivered on schedule with industry-leading quality at the best possible price. We promise the authenticity of our product specifications that are without any false or deceptive information.”

Features of the Formovie Dice 1080p mini projector :

– Ture 1080P FHD portable projector with 550 ANSI lumens

– Official Android TV system and supports up to 4000+ Android Apps

– Chromecast built-in

– Built-in battery for up to 3 hours running time

– Projection size up to 200 inches

– Instant autofocus

– Google Assistant AI voice control via Bluetooth

– Theater quality sound powered by Dolby Audio and DTS HD

– ±45°keystone correction allows you to place Formovie Dice at any angle

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals