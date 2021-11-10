Ford releases F-150 Lightning AR app

Ford wants truck people to buy the full electric F-150 Lightning. However, it knows that changing its beloved F-150 as much as it took to build a fully electric version is something that hard-core truck fans might find hard to stomach. To help people learn about the features and capabilities of the Lightning, Ford has launched a new 3D augmented reality experience with help from Google.

The app offers 3D animations to educate Lightning shoppers on key elements of the electric pickup. Ford says that a survey of the 160,000 people who made reservations for the Lightning found that 80 percent of them have never owned a battery-electric vehicle in the past. Even more interesting is that about half of those who reserved the Lightning have never owned a Ford before.

Winning new customers to a brand for the first time is an extremely important task for any automaker. Ford points out that research from Google and Ipsos shows that 58 percent of car shoppers in the US who are considering a new vehicle in the next six months are considering leasing or purchasing a hybrid or fully electric vehicle. Ford also points out that 83 percent of vehicle shoppers spent three months researching before they purchase. Its F-150 Lightning: Strike Anywhere campaign is to help those searching for information by providing an immersive and informative experience focused on the Lightning.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals