Ford Ranger Platinum unveiled

Ford has unveiled a new version of its popular Ranger pickup, the Ranger Platinum, and the car comes with a 3.0 liter V6 turbodiesel.

This new Range Platinum gets a range of upgrades over the standard model, you can see more details below.

Ranger Platinum is available exclusively in five-seat, double cab specification, and powered by Ford’s 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine – also featured in luxury SUVs and the F-150 pickup in North America – producing 240 PS and 600 Nm of torque. Power is delivered through the Ranger’s new electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive system, combined with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission with adaptive shift scheduling and mounts re-engineered to reduce noise and vibration.

The result is refined, responsive, confident performance regardless of conditions, and a generous maximum braked towing weight of 3,500 kg. The vehicle also offers the same outstanding load-carrying ability as all Ranger pickups, including a payload exceeding one tonne. 4

The Ranger Platinum exterior builds on the muscular and functional styling of the Ranger pickup family with added sophistication. The new model sits above the high-series Wildtrak – which accounted for 60 per cent of outgoing Ranger model sales in Europe.

You can find out more details about the new Ranger Platinum over at Ford at the link below, the car is now available to order and the first deliveries will star next spring.

Source Ford





