Ford Performance unveils carbon fiber accessories for the GT500

Ford Performance has unveiled a complete range of lightweight carbon fiber goodies for the Shelby GT500. One of the more in-demand options for that hard-to-get car is the carbon fiber track pack, but it greatly increases the vehicle’s price. With the new range of carbon fiber accessories from Ford Performance, fans can add some carbon fiber tidbits to normal GT500 cars.

Ford says that all the parts are easy to install and are available to order now. The parts including a carbon fiber hood vent and rain tray kit that sells for $1185. A carbon fiber front splitter with a belly pan that replaces the car’s lower, forward-leading edge and under section costs $1820.

A front bumper insert fitting between the car’s upper and lower grill intakes is available for $1150. The carbon fiber rear decklid trim panel sells for $575. All the components are glossy clear-coated, and have exposed carbon fiber weave. The bumper tray reduces the weight of the vehicle by several pounds.

