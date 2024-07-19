FOLI phone companion hits Kickstarter

Tired of carrying multiple gadgets to keep your phone charged, manage calls, and capture moments on the go? The FOLI phone companion is here to simplify your life. With a powerful 15000mAh battery, lightning-fast charging, and features like Bluetooth calling, voice recording, and remote photography, this multifunctional device is designed to enhance your mobile experience effortlessly. Imagine never having to worry about a dead battery or missing an important call again.

This multifunctional phone companion device is designed to cater to all your mobile needs, making it an indispensable tool in your daily life. Whether you’re a busy professional, a student, or someone who simply loves technology, the FOLI phone companion is here to make your life easier and more efficient.

Key Takeaways Impressive 15000mAh battery capacity ensures all-day power.

Supports multiple charging protocols and offers high power outputs.

Fast charging with self-contained cables and quick recharge time.

Seamless Bluetooth calling and high-quality voice recording.

Built-in Bluetooth speaker with local music storage.

Remote photography feature for capturing photos from a distance.

Phone locator feature to find misplaced phones easily.

Additional functionalities for enhanced productivity and entertainment.

One of the standout features of the FOLI phone companion is its impressive battery capacity. With a whopping 15000mAh, you can rest assured that your devices will stay powered throughout the day. The device supports multiple charging protocols, including PD, QC, SCP, FCP, and AFC, and offers power outputs of 20W, 22.5W, and even 100W. Whether you’re charging your phone, tablet, or any other gadget, the FOLI phone companion has got you covered. Imagine being on a long trip or in a remote location and never having to worry about your devices running out of juice. This kind of reliability is invaluable in today’s fast-paced world.

Early bird benefits are now available for the interesting project from roughly $79 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates). Fast charging is another area where this device excels. It comes with self-contained fast charging cables, including TYPE-C and Lightning, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. And the best part? It fully recharges in just 30 minutes, ensuring you’re never left waiting. This means you can quickly top up your devices during a short break or while grabbing a coffee, making it incredibly convenient for those always on the go.

Stay connected effortlessly with the FOLI phone companion’s Bluetooth calling feature. It synchronizes with your phone’s caller information and address book, making it easy to handle calls without ever touching your phone. This feature is perfect for those busy moments when you need to multitask. Imagine cooking dinner, working on a project, or driving, and being able to take calls seamlessly without interrupting what you’re doing. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference in your daily routine.

For those who need to capture important conversations or notes, the FOLI phone companion offers 24-hour local voice recording with HD quality and low noise. Whether it’s for work or personal use, this feature ensures you never miss a word. Think about attending a meeting, a lecture, or even a casual conversation where you need to remember details later. The clarity and reliability of the voice recording feature make it an essential tool for anyone who values accurate information.

Assuming that the FOLI funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the FOLI phone companion project consider the promotional video below.

Music lovers will appreciate the built-in Bluetooth speaker with 4GB of memory for local music storage and playback. Enjoy high-quality sound wherever you go, without the need for additional devices. Whether you’re at the gym, on a hike, or just relaxing at home, having your favorite tunes readily available enhances your experience. The sound quality is impressive, making it a joy to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

The FOLI phone companion also enhances your photography experience. With its remote photography feature, you can take photos from a distance, making it perfect for group shots or capturing those hard-to-reach angles. Imagine being able to set up the perfect shot without having to rush back to the camera or rely on a timer. This feature adds a new level of creativity and convenience to your photography.

Misplacing your phone can be a thing of the past with the FOLI phone companion’s phone locator feature. It helps you find your misplaced phone with an audible alarm, saving you time and frustration. We’ve all experienced the panic of not being able to find our phone, especially when we’re in a hurry. This feature provides peace of mind, knowing that you can quickly locate your phone whenever you need it.

The FOLI phone companion is packed with various other useful functionalities designed to expand your mobile phone’s capabilities. From enhancing your productivity to providing entertainment, this device is truly a catalyst. Imagine having a single device that can do so much, reducing the need to carry multiple gadgets and simplifying your life. Whether you’re looking to boost your efficiency, stay entertained, or simply make your daily tasks easier, the FOLI phone companion is the perfect solution.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the phone companion, jump over to the official FOLI crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



