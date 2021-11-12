Naicisports X1 folding electric bike from $899

Naicisports X1 is a powerful electric folding bike that is equipped with a 36V 250W motor offering five different levels of power assistance, and offering enough power to tackle even the steepest of inclines. The electric bike also provides three power modes in the form of an electric mode, cruise control mode, and normal bicycle mode. Early bird pledges are now available for the electric bike project from roughly $899 or £671 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Naicisports X1 folding electric bike

“Upgraded from the first-gen 250W motor, the new 350W high speed geared brushless motor has enough pulling power to help you effortlessly conquer a 30° incline. Brushless motors are smoother, more efficient, and generate no magnetic drag when riding the bike without any power. Naicisports X1’s 5-speed electric power assist automatically controls the output based on your pedaling. Raising the gear allows you to ride long distances as easily as pie, and helps you ride up slopes more easily.”

If the Naicisports X1 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Naicisports X1 electric folding bike project view the promotional video below.

“When you don’t need extra power the torque sensor will understand due to the force you are applying to the pedals. The motor won’t waste any extra battery when it’s not needed, making it a more efficient power system. The standard body battery can travel up to 52miles/85km, and you can travel an additional 31miles/50km with the add-on battery. Combining these two batteries lets you travel up to 84miles/135km, which surpasses the maximum distance of most current eBikes.”

Source : Indiegogo

