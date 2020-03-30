Microsoft Flight Simulator shared world multiplayer mode explained



More details have been released this week about the upcoming and highly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator, revealing how the shared world multiplayer mode will function. Watch the video below as CEO Sebastian Wloch explains more about Microsoft Flight Simulator multiplayer mode.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

Unfortunately the current time Microsoft has not released any official launch date for the Flight Simulator game but it is expected to be released in a final version sometime during 2020. As soon as more details are announced or made available we will keep you up to speed as always. If you are interested in becoming a Microsoft Flight Simulator Insider jump over to the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website to register your details and sign up. Flight Simulator will be available on both Xbox and Windows 10 platforms.

Source : Microsoft

