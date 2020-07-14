Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 officially launches August 2020

The closed beta testing of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 game is taking place at the end of this month, and now Microsoft has confirmed the highly anticipated flight simulator game will be officially launching next month on August 18th 2020. Microsoft Flights Similar to 2020 is now available to preorder on both Xbox and Windows 10 PC systems.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.

“Travel the world and experience over 2 million cities and expansive environments from mountains down to roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. From light planes to wide-body jets, test your piloting skills and experience the challenges of night flying, real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. “

Source : Microsoft

