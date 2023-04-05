FLEX Moon rover joining SpaceX lunar mission

Venturi Astrolab has revealed details of its new FLEX Moon rover which will be joining the SpaceX lunar mission set to launch in a few years time during 2026. The Venturi Astrolab’s Flexible Logistics and Exploration or FLEX for short is a custom-built features a modular design and can accommodate two astronauts and features a robotic arm for performing scientific and logistical activities.

The FLEX Moon rover features adaptive suspension and a chassis specifically designed harsh terrain equipped with sensors to detect any imminent hazards as well as carry out semiautonomous operations. Powered by electricity a deployable solar panel charges the Moon rover batteries. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about what you can expect from the unique FLEX Moon rover that will be making its way to the Moon in the near future.

“Our Astrolab team has created much more than a rover for use on the Moon or Mars,” said Jaret Williams, Astrolab’s founder and CEO. “We’ve created a logistics system that can accommodate a wide variety of cargo. We expect that this approach will help establish a permanent lunar outpost on the Moon at a lower cost and in less time than previously envisioned”

FLEX Moon rover

“Developed by a team of industry-leading planetary rover and robotics experts, Astrolab’s Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) rover is built to enhance Lunar and planetary mobility. Astrolab’s FLEX rover unique commercial potential comes from its novel mobility system architecture, which gives it the ability to pick up and deposit modular payloads in support of robotic science, exploration, logistics, site survey/preparation, construction, resource utilization, and other activities critical to a sustained presence on the Moon and beyond.

Built with adaptive utility in mind, FLEX can also serve as an unpressurized rover for a crew of two astronauts, in line with NASA’s Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) requirements. “

Source : New Atlas : Venturi Astrolab





