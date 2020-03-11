Mozilla Firefox 74.0 web browser released with Facebook Container to protect your privacy

In addition to making available the Firefox Preview 4.0 for smartphones and tablets, Mozilla has also released Firefox 74.0 bringing with it a wealth of new features including improved login management, easier import for bookmarks and history from the Microsoft Edge browser on Mac and Windows operating systems and more.

One useful feature to keep your online privacy little harder to access is the Facebook Container, specifically added to stop Facebook being able to track your movements online. Facebook logins, likes, and comments are automatically blocked on non-Facebook sites. “But when we need an exception, you can now create one by adding custom sites to the Facebook Container.”

The Mozilla Firefox browser now also provides better privacy for your web voice and video calls through support for mDNS ICE by cloaking your computer’s IP address with a random ID in certain WebRTC scenarios.

– Facebook Container keeps the social network from tracking your logins, likes, and comments when you’re visiting non-Facebook sites, although there’s an option to add exceptions for custom sites if you want to enable Facebook tracking.

– You can use the Add-ons Manager to remove third-party add-ons installed by external applications.

– Firefox offers a privacy enhancement when making voice or video calls over the web by hiding your computer’s IP address and using a random ID in some cases when making calls using WebRTC.

– It’s easier to import bookmarks and history from the new Microsoft Edge web browser.

– You can sort your logins by reverse alphabetical order in the Logins and Passwords settings menu.

– TLS 1.0 and 1.1 have been disabled, and you’ll see an error page when visiting sites that don’t support TLS 1.2.

– Other security enhancements

Source : Mozilla

