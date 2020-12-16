Firefox 84 now offers native support for Apple M1 silicon

Mozilla has this week released the Firefox version 84.0 to Release channel users, bringing native support for macOS devices built with Apple Silicon CPUs. The new update brings “dramatic performance improvements” over the non-native build says Mozilla, when compared to Firefox 83. Firefox launches over 2.5 times faster and web apps are now twice as responsive, per the SpeedoMeter 2.0 test Mozilla states.

One things yet to be resolved by Mozilla is that macOS users running on Apple Silicon systems may encounter playback errors on encrypted content if the Rosetta system software is not installed. Other features in the latest Firefox 84.0 build include :

– WebRender rolls out to MacOS Big Sur, Windows devices with Intel Gen 6 GPUs, and Intel laptops running Windows 7 and 8. Additionally we’ll ship an accelerated rendering pipeline for Linux/GNOME/X11 users for the first time, ever!

– Firefox now uses more modern techniques for allocating shared memory on Linux, improving performance and increasing compatibility with Docker.

For developers the Firefox Network panel is now able to handle unexpected crashes and render useful debugging details such as a related stack-trace. Firefox 84.0 users can also easily file a bug report by clicking on the available link to help improve the stability of the tool. To download the latest Firefox browser: more about all the new features rolled out in version 84.0 jump over to the official Mozilla website by following the link below.

Source : Mozilla

