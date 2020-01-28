Filmic DoubleTake camera iOS app lets you record video from multiple smartphones simultaneously

Filmic has created a new smartphone application for iOS devices that enables users to record from multiple smartphone simultaneously adding additional creativity to their videos. The DoubleTake camera app It’s free to download and transforms your iPhone into a multi-camera studio. Filmic explains a little more about compatibility :

“Per iOS 13 capabilities, multi-cam video is restricted to the following devices only: iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11, Xs Max, Xs and Xr. While this app will install and function on all devices supported by iOS 13, all devices outside of this list will be restricted to recording video from on a single camera.”

“While delivering a professional multi-camera studio experience, DoubleTake by FiLMiC Pro was designed for content creators of all skill levels and for multiple genres of content from professional broadcast-style news interviews to YouTubers capturing multiple angles during live events, concerts or any situation that requires more than one perspective to capture the moment.”

Use DoubleTake to record video in new ways:

– Camera Visualization: Better than a director’s viewfinder! Use DoubleTake’s camera picker view to visualize all available cameras for your device. Use this view to help decide how to frame your shot and which cameras you will select.

– Shot/Reverse shot: To capture all the organic and intimate interaction between two actors or interviewer and interviewee. Traditionally, filmmakers would need to employ two cameras and place these in cumbersome ‘over the shoulder’ locations. With DoubleTake you can place one device in between your actors and place the audience right in the middle of the conversation.

– Multi-cam: Capture two different focal lengths of the same subject at the same time. Use DoubleTake with the Ultra Wide lens (iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro and 11 only) and the Tele to capture both an establishing shot and a punch-in on your subject simultaneously. Or use any other combination of front and rear lenses for unrivaled multi-cam capture.

– PiP or Discreet: The DoubleTake interface allows you to see both cameras of your video capture at the same time through the use of a Picture in Picture (PiP) window. You can move this PiP around the screen, tap to zoom in, or swipe it away if it’s distracting (the second video will continue to record). With DoubleTake you can decide if you want to record your videos as separate discrete files or if you want the video recorded as a composite video that includes the PiP window animated as you see it on the screen.

– Split-screen: Doubletake also allows you to use any two cameras to create a 50/50 split-screen effect that is saved as a single video. This is great for capturing engaging interviews, or any scenario where two sides of the story need equal weighting on screen.

– Focus & Exposure Controls: DoubleTake allows you to set and lock your focus and exposure on both cameras during multi-cam capture with our unified reticle. Just tap anywhere to set an area of interest with the reticle, then tap again to lock or unlock. Our easy to use camera switcher lets you effortlessly move between your A and B cams during a recording to adjust the focus and exposure for each independently of one another.

Source: Filmic

