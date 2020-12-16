3Dfeedy triple 3D printer filament feeder

If you are looking for a way to add extra functionality to your desktop 3D printer, you may be interested in a new triple filament feeder aptly named the 3Dfeedy. The small feeder uses the existing stepper motor of your 3D printer and allows three different filaments to be laced at the same time.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $276 or £206, offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the 3Dfeedy Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the 3Dfeedy project review the promotional video below.

“Do you know the feeling when you rush into your next 3D printing project full of enthusiasm and drive and then find that all your ambitions have already failed because of the hardware of your system? You already know your 3D printer like the back of your hand? Great, because we offer you a solution that builds on your existing FDM printer.”

“Our 3Dfeedy will come with a lot of cool features, helping you to enter the world of multi filament printing. Different materials allow you to work with different degrees of stiffness and make it possible to add flexible elements to your models. With our 3Dfeedy you get an all around carefree package, which only needs to be installed in your printer. 3Dfeedy is already pre-configured and can be put into operation very easily. “

After installing the 3Dfeedy you are almost ready to go. To prepare your model for multi-filament printing you also need a converter to prepare your print data for the 3Dfeedy. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official 3Dfeedy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals