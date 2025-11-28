Figure Robotics Head of Safety Fired After Flagging Skull-Fracture Force Risks

What happens when innovation outpaces safety? The recent firing of Robert Grundell, the former Head of Safety at Figure Robotics, has ignited a firestorm of controversy, raising unsettling questions about the priorities of one of the most ambitious players in the robotics industry. Grundell alleges that his termination was a direct result of his repeated warnings about the dangers posed by the company’s humanoid robots, machines reportedly capable of generating forces strong enough to fracture a human skull. This isn’t just a story about one man’s dismissal; it’s a stark reminder of the potential risks lurking behind the rapid development of innovative technology. With safety protocols allegedly dismissed as “unnecessary bureaucracy” and critical features like emergency stop systems sacrificed for aesthetics, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

This unfolding legal battle offers a rare glimpse into the high-pressure world of robotics innovation, where speed and ambition often collide with ethical responsibilities. Below Matthew Berman uncovers startling details about the alleged safety oversights at Figure Robotics, from unreported near-miss incidents to robots tested at superhuman speeds without proper safeguards. Beyond the immediate drama, this case forces us to confront broader questions: How do we balance technological progress with human safety? And what happens when whistleblowers are silenced in favor of rapid development? These revelations are not just about one company, they’re a wake-up call for an industry hurtling toward the future without a clear plan to protect those in its path.

Robotics Safety Controversy

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Robert Grundell, former Head of Safety at Figure Robotics, alleges his termination was retaliation for raising safety concerns about the company’s humanoid robots, sparking a legal dispute.

Key safety issues identified include robots generating dangerous forces, operational errors causing near-misses, and the absence of formal safety protocols and a dedicated safety team.

Leadership at Figure Robotics, including the CEO and Chief Engineer, is accused of prioritizing rapid development over safety, dismissing safety measures as unnecessary bureaucracy.

Incidents such as testing robots at superhuman speeds and removing critical safety features like emergency stop (ESTOP) highlight the risks of inadequate safety practices.

The case underscores the robotics industry’s need for rigorous safety standards, ethical accountability, and a balanced approach to innovation and safety to maintain public trust and ensure user safety.

Are Humanoid Robots Safe?

The development of humanoid robots has introduced new possibilities, but it also brings significant risks. During his tenure at Figure Robotics, Grundell identified several alarming safety issues that highlight the potential dangers of these machines. For instance:

The robots reportedly generated forces powerful enough to fracture a human skull, raising concerns about their physical interactions with humans.

One malfunctioning robot caused damage to a refrigerator and narrowly avoided injuring an employee, showcasing the risks of operational errors.

Formal safety protocols, such as incident reporting systems and comprehensive risk assessments, were allegedly absent, leaving safety concerns unaddressed.

The company reportedly lacked a dedicated health and safety team to oversee and mitigate these risks.

These gaps in safety measures underscore the urgent need for rigorous oversight and the implementation of robust safety systems before humanoid robots are widely deployed.

Leadership Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit filed by Grundell places Figure Robotics’ leadership under intense scrutiny, particularly CEO Brett Adcock and Chief Engineer Kyle Edelberg. The allegations suggest that the company prioritized rapid product development over essential safety measures. Key claims include:

Leadership dismissed written safety requirements as unnecessary bureaucracy, undermining efforts to establish a safer working environment.

Critical safety features, such as emergency stop (ESTOP) certification, were reportedly canceled due to aesthetic concerns, compromising the ability to halt robots during emergencies.

Attempts by Grundell to escalate safety concerns were allegedly met with resistance, reflecting a culture that de-emphasized safety in favor of speed.

These accusations paint a picture of a workplace where safety considerations were sidelined, potentially endangering employees and future users of the technology.

Figure Robotics Head of Safety Fired

Incidents That Highlight the Risks

The lawsuit details several incidents that illustrate the dangers of inadequate safety protocols in robotics development. These incidents include:

Robots were tested at superhuman speeds, generating forces far beyond acceptable safety thresholds, creating a high-risk testing environment.

Near-miss incidents occurred but were not formally documented due to the absence of an incident reporting system, leaving critical lessons unlearned.

The removal of safety features like the ESTOP significantly increased the risk of accidents, as employees lacked the ability to quickly halt robots during emergencies.

These examples highlight the critical importance of integrating comprehensive safety measures into the design, testing, and deployment of humanoid robots to prevent accidents and ensure user safety.

Claims of Retaliation

Grundell’s termination followed his persistent efforts to address safety risks, including raising concerns during a training session shortly before his dismissal. While Figure Robotics cited a “change in business direction” as the official reason for his departure, Grundell contends that this explanation was a pretext for retaliation. He argues that his commitment to addressing safety issues conflicted with the company’s aggressive push for rapid product development, ultimately leading to his removal. This claim raises questions about the treatment of employees who advocate for safety and the potential consequences of prioritizing speed over ethical considerations.

Implications for the Robotics Industry

The allegations against Figure Robotics and the dismissal of Robert Grundell serve as a cautionary tale for the robotics industry. As humanoid robots move closer to mainstream adoption, the need for a balanced approach to innovation and safety becomes increasingly evident. Key lessons for the industry include:

The necessity of implementing comprehensive risk assessments and incident reporting systems to identify and address potential hazards effectively.

The importance of adhering to established safety standards, even when under pressure to accelerate development timelines.

The critical role of leadership in fostering a culture of accountability and prioritizing safety alongside technological advancement.

Failure to address these considerations could have far-reaching consequences, not only for employees and end-users but also for public trust in the robotics industry as a whole. As the technology continues to evolve, making sure that safety remains a core priority will be essential to achieving sustainable progress.

