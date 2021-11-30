Fender PrecisionDeck Sunburst Limited Edition turntable $3,495

Fender has created a limited-edition turntable in the form of the PrecisionDeck Sunburst Limited Edition turntable priced at $3,495. Only 1,000 numbered turntables will be produced and vendor is offering customers the ability to own the turntable by registering their details on the “Notify When Back In-Stock” list in order of request receipt. Please click the yellow “Email When In-Stock” button to be added to the list” on the official product page by following the link below.

“Devised, handcrafted, and manufactured in the U.S.A., the limited-edition component features trademark traits connected to both American companies. Visually, it touts the unmistakable and iconic tricolor sunburst pattern that stems from the early 1950s and mirrors the enduring look of Fender Precision Bass, Stratocaster, and Telecaster models. Sporting an exquisite urethane finish that ages extremely well and lends to exceptional durability, each PrecisionDeck undergoes the exact same hand-painting process Fender employs in its Custom Shop factory for its revered four- and six-string instruments.”

“An instant collector’s item limited to only 1,000 units, it comes individually numbered and badged, distinguished with a nameplate not unlike the metal serial-number plates found on Fender guitars. Sonically, PrecisionDeck exemplifies audiophile-grade through and through, with true-to-the-source vinyl playback that’s exceptionally quiet and free of its own signature. Historically, it completes a narrative arc that began in Leo Fender’s radio-repair shop and continued generations later.”

“Of course, unlike Fender guitars, turntables cannot be allowed to resonate. To ensure no such problems would occur and disturb the otherwise beautiful design and sound, Mobile Fidelity Electronics turned to acoustics expert Mike Latvis at Harmonic Resolution Systems. His ingenious solution: Attachment points and resonance cuts on the bottom of the low-resonance plinth, performed to spec at the mill before getting sent to Fender. Those are just a few of the cutting-edge attributions that allow the 25.5-pound PrecisionDeck, based off of Mobile Fidelity Electronics’ award-winning UltraDeck model, to stand apart.”

Fender Sunburst Limited Edition turntable specifications :

Motor: 300 RPM AC Synchronous

Speeds: 33 1/3 RPM, 45.0 RPM

Platter: 6.8 lb Delrin

Wow & Flutter: 0.017% – 0.025%

Signal-To-Noise Ratio: 74dB

Power Supply Requirements: 120V 60Hz, 220-230V 50Hz, 100V 50Hz

Power Consumption: < 5W

Dimensions: 20.75″ x 6″ x 15.5″

Weight: 25.5 lbs.

Tonearm:

Type: 10″ Straight Aluminum, Gimbaled Bearing

Overhang: 0.71″ (18mm)

Offset Angle: 22.8˚ (+/- 2˚ adjustable)

Cartridge Weight Range: 5g – 10g

“The engineering prowess extends to the custom-developed Ultra tonearm, a 10-inch straight aluminum gimbaled bearing design whose rigidity and tracking prowess translate into hyper-accurate information retrieval. Ultra tonearm also uses Cardas Audio wiring to maintain signal purity from the headshell leads all the way through the RCA connectors. Adjustable tracking force, VTA, azimuth, and enhanced anti-skate grant listeners simple fine-tuning options.

A hardened-steel inverted bearing system complete with a sapphire thrust pad provides PrecisionDeck wonderfully smooth, rotational stability while anti-vibration feet – also co-developed with the engineering team at Harmonic Resolution Systems, the world leader in vibration isolation, specifically for the weight of PrecisionDeck – further shield the ‘table from disruptive resonances. Again, everything circles back to preserving the genuine sound locked in the grooves of LPs. It’s why PrecisionDeck even comes with high-quality gold-plated connectors shielded by a copper foil box to prevent airborne RF noise and, as a bonus, includes a removable, hinged dust cover to guard against debris when the ‘table isn’t spinning records.”

