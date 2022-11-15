If you are in the market for a new network firewall for your home or small business you might be interested in the Partaker J6412 fanless mini PC. Designed to provide an easy to use Firewall. The mini PC is powered by an Elkhart Lake Intel Celeron J6412 Quad core CPU, offering 2.0GHz up to 2.6GHz 1.5M cache with Intel UHD Graphics.

Together with AES-NI support and 2 x DisplayPort connections and a single HDMI port. Available as a barebones machine or with a selection of RAM and storage options from 4GB to 16GB ad 128GB SSD to 512 GB SSD the mini PC is available from onnline retailers such as Amazon.

– This Mini PC pfSense Firewall Router with 3 x Intel I225 Network card Suppot 2.5GbE, bring you more faster and professional network usage(some system suppliers maybe have not released compatible driver to match yet, suggest to install newest version of following systems: pfSense 2.5.x, OPNsense 22.1, OpenWrt, ROS7, ESXI, Proxmox, CentOS etc).

– This little fanless mini PC firewall box comes support 1 x DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM, Max 32 GB and 1 x M.2 2280 slot,1 x 2.5 inch HDD/SSD. Large storage can meet the hardware requirements of different network security firewall software and hypervisor applications.

Fanless mini PC

– This Micro Firewall Mini PC pre-installed pfSense and you can install OPNsense/OpenWrt/Unbutun/windows and other popular open-source software solutions. Which you can applied in Digital signage, KIOSK, Advertising Machine, Self-service Terminal, Electronic Whiteboard, ATM, POS/Retail, Networking, Automation, Surveillance Parking Pay Station, Channel System, Medical electronic etc

– This Mini PC support Auto power on when there is electricity,Timing boot,Wake on LAN,PXE boot, watchdog (level 0-255), TPM2.0 security encryption. 3 x M.2 Slot(Support WIFI/BT&4G/5G),Fanless design, good heat dissipation, small size and easy to install.

Source : Liliputing : FanlessTech : LinuxGizmos





