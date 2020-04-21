Fandango is buying Walmarts Vudu video on demand service

Fandango has announced that it is acquiring Walmart’s Vudu video on demand service, the service has more that 100 million users in the US, across multiple devices.

More than 14.5 million people have installed the Vudu mobile app and the new service will continue to power Walmart’s digital movie and TV store online.

Vudu has entered an agreement to be purchased by Fandango, the ultimate digital network for all things movies & TV. Vudu will continue to deliver an amazing experience; and we promise that the future will bring new exciting features, offerings, and other benefits. All your movies & TV shows will be safe on Vudu. You’ll continue to have access to them as always, across millions of devices.

There are no details as yet on how much fandango has paid to acquire Vudu from Walmart, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Fandango, TechCrunch

