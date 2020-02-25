Facelift Volvo S90 and V90 cars unveiled

Volvo has announced facelift versions of its Volvo S90 and Volvo V90 cars, they get a number of updates on the outside and also some upgrades inside.

This includes a new Bowers & Wilkins sound system and more and the company is now offering its 48 volt mild hybrid system on all models.

Inside, a comprehensively upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system introduces an even better in-car sound experience, thanks to new features such as an upgraded amplifier, automatic vehicle noise compensation and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club.

Another new feature inside is an Advanced Air Cleaner with a PM 2.5 particle sensor. First developed for the Chinese market and now rolled out globally, it allows drivers to monitor interior air quality via the centre screen. If desired, the Advanced Air Cleaner can clean the cabin air of almost all tiny particles within a few minutes.

You can find out more information about the new Volvo S90 and Volvo V90 over at Volvo at the link below.

Source Volvo

