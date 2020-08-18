Stay safe with the DIY face mask firing launcher

If you feel safer around people wearing masks and would like to help those who would prefer not to wear a mask change their mind. You are sure to enjoy this amazing co2 powered mask firing launcher created by YouTuber Allen Pan. Check out the video below to learn more about the build process and the final mask firing launcher to help keep you protected when out and about.

“I made a mask launcher and brought it to Huntington Beach, which is one of the most anti-mask cities in southern California. What could possibly go wrong?”

The face mask launcher is equipped with a laser targeting site and is powered by CO2 canisters which can be easily replaced when required. The launcher fires a face mask and uses weights to wrap string around the targets head keeping the mask in place.

Source : Allen pan

