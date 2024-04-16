EZVIZ launches the new EL3 Security Camera

EZVIZ has launched its lastest security camera in the UK, the EZVIZ EL3 Picture yourself relaxing in your backyard, enjoying a warm summer evening with friends and family. As the sun sets and darkness begins to creep in, you don’t have to worry about fumbling for light switches or compromising your home’s security. With the EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light, you can effortlessly illuminate your outdoor area while keeping a watchful eye on your property. This innovative device seamlessly combines the functionality of a security camera with the convenience of an adjustable wall light, providing you with a dual-purpose solution for your home.

AI-Powered Detection and Alerts: Stay Informed and Protected

The EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light takes your home security to the next level with its advanced AI-powered detection capabilities. As you go about your daily routine, this intelligent device continuously monitors your property, automatically detecting and alerting you to any moving people or vehicles within your designated zones. Whether you’re at home or away, you can have peace of mind knowing that your camera is vigilantly watching over your space. With its license plate recognition technology, the EL3 adds an extra layer of security, helping you keep track of who is coming and going from your property.

Crystal-Clear Visuals and Customizable Coverage

When it comes to home security, having clear and detailed visuals is crucial. The EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light delivers stunning 2K video resolution, ensuring that you can see every detail of your outdoor area with exceptional clarity. Whether you’re monitoring your front yard, backyard, or driveway, you’ll have a sharp and comprehensive view of your surroundings. The camera’s rotatable head and manual foldable bracket allow you to customize your coverage, minimizing blind spots and optimizing your security setup to suit your specific needs.

Night Vision and Deterrence Features: Protection Around the Clock

Your home security shouldn’t be compromised just because the sun goes down. The EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light is equipped with color night vision and built-in spotlights, enabling you to see clearly even in low-light conditions. Whether you’re checking on a suspicious noise in the middle of the night or simply want to ensure your outdoor area is well-lit, this camera has you covered. In the event of an unwanted intruder, the EL3’s 92-decibel siren and flashing light deterrent can help ward off potential threats, giving you an added layer of protection and peace of mind.

Seamless Connectivity and Reliable Storage Options

With the EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light, you can enjoy stable and smooth connectivity thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Whether you opt for the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz band, you can expect reliable and efficient data transmission, ensuring that you receive real-time alerts and can access your camera’s live feed without interruption. The camera also offers flexible storage options, including local microSD card storage (up to 512 GB) and an optional EZVIZ CloudPlay subscription for encrypted cloud storage. With H.265 video compression technology, you can optimize your storage space without compromising on video quality.

Expand Your Smart Home Ecosystem

As you explore the possibilities of smart home security, consider how the EL3 Smart Security Camera with Light can integrate with other devices to create a comprehensive and convenient security system. Combine it with smart doorbells, indoor cameras, and smart locks to gain complete control over your home’s safety. With the ability to manage everything from your smartphone or tablet, you can monitor your property, receive alerts, and take action whenever necessary. As smart home technology continues to evolve, the opportunities to enhance your home’s security and comfort are virtually limitless.

