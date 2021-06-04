New Eyesafe gaming monitors introduced by Gigabyte



Looking after your eyesight has been made a little easier thanks to the new Eyesafe gaming monitors released by Gigabyte this week, in the form of five Eyesafe Certified monitors : AORUS FI32Q, M28U, M32Q, G24F, and the forthcoming AORUS FI32U. These new monitors are Gigabytes first-ever monitors designed to meet the certification requirements for the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display Standards. The globally-recognized and most advanced set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry.

The Eyesafe Standards were developed in conjunction with leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have serious concerns about potential risks from excess exposure to high-energy blue light. “I want to welcome GIGABYTE to the Eyesafe family,” said Justin Barrett, CEO of Eyesafe, the healthcare research, technology, and advocacy firm responsible for developing the Eyesafe Standards. “Eyesafe is the globally recognized brand for low blue light and screen time solutions, and we believe GIGABYTE’s move to put health at the center of its product design demonstrates tremendous foresight; GIGABYTE sees where the gaming industry is headed.”

“Health and safety are of paramount concern at GIGABYTE,” remarked Ming-Hsiung Liu, the Vice Chairman at GIGABYTE. “Our company is proud to introduce Eyesafe Certified gaming monitors, helping to reduce the risk of blue light and promote eye comfort for gamers. GIGABYTE is committed to the health and well-being of our consumers.”

Source : Gigabyte

