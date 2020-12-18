GIGABYTE Vision USB-C external SSD storage

GIGABYTE has announced the launch of its new Vision USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Type C external SSD storage. The Vision DRIVE SSD 1 TB is integrated with a 1 TB PCIe Gen3 x4 solid-state-drive (SSD) which provides users with an ultra-high read/write speed of 2000 MB/s. The Vision Drive 1TB SSD has passed military-grade reliability tests, and can withstand an accidental drop up to 1.22m. (MIL-STD-810G 516.6, a military-grade standard test to evaluate a device whether or not to withstand shock encountered during handling or transportation.)

“For a lot of users, especially content creators, it is imperative that their important data or work can be backed up quickly to a different device anytime, anywhere,” said Jackson Hsu, Product Management Director of GIGABYTE’s Channel Solution Business Unit. “Compared with other solutions, GIGABYTE’s high-capacity, high-speed portable storage device comes at a reasonable price and a user-friendly design, which makes it the best choice.” “We may not be the first to operate in the portable external drive field, but we certainly are the most serious player,”

Form Factor: External SSD

Total Capacity: 1TB

Sequential Read speed : up to 2000 MB/s*

Sequential Write speed : up to 2000 MB/s*

Interface: USB 3.2 GEN2X2(USB-C)

Warranty: Limited 5-years

For more information and purchasing options jump over to the official GIGABYTE website by following the link below.

Source : GIGABYTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals