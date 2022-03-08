Excelero storage specialist joins NVIDIA

NVIDIA has this week announced that Excelero has joined the company bringing its storage specialisation knowledge and technology. Founded in 2014 Excelero developed NVMesh, a software technology capable of managing and securing virtual arrays of NVMe flash drives as block storage available across public and private clouds. Excelero has been partnered with NVIDIA since its inception attracting the former Mellanox, now part of NVIDIA, as an investor.

Excelero joins NVIDIA

“Excelero, a Tel Aviv-based provider of high-performance software-defined storage, is now a part of NVIDIA. The company’s team of engineers — including its seasoned co-founders with decades of experience in HPC, storage and networking — bring deep expertise in the block storage that large businesses use in storage-area networks. Now their mission is to help expand support for block storage in our enterprise software stack such as clusters for high performance computing. Block storage also has an important role to play inside the DOCA software framework that runs on our DPUs.”

“The Excelero team is joining NVIDIA as demand is surging for high-performance computing and AI,” said Yaniv Romem, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. “We’ll be working with NVIDIA to ensure our existing customers are supported, and going forward we’re thrilled to apply our expertise in block storage to NVIDIA’s world-class AI and HPC platforms,”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals