How to create Excel speedometer or gauge charts and improve them

Ever found yourself staring at a cluttered Excel dashboard, wondering if there’s a better way to present your data? Speedometer charts might seem like a flashy solution, but are they really the most efficient way to convey information? In this guide, we’ll explore how to build these charts, discuss their limitations, and introduce you to smarter alternatives that can transform your data visualization game.

Speedometer or gauge charts in Excel are a visually appealing way to represent data, often used to display performance levels or progress towards a goal. These charts typically feature a circular design with color bands representing different ranges, such as red for poor performance and green for excellent performance. The needle on the chart points to the current value, providing an instant visual cue of where the data falls within the defined ranges.

To create a speedometer chart in Excel, you’ll need to combine two donut charts and one pie chart. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Prepare your data: Input the values you want to display on the chart, as well as the segments for the color bands. Ensure your data is organized in a clear and logical manner.

2. Insert the charts: Start by inserting two donut charts and one pie chart into your Excel worksheet. The first donut chart will form the background of your speedometer, while the second donut chart and the pie chart will create the needle.

3. Adjust the rotation: Rotate the charts to align the segments correctly. This step ensures that the needle points to the right value on your speedometer.

4. Apply color formatting: Format the charts with appropriate colors for each segment. This helps users quickly interpret the data and understand which range the current value falls into.

Use a color scheme that aligns with your dashboard’s overall theme for a cohesive look.

Choose colors that are easily distinguishable and intuitively represent the different performance levels.

Limitations of Speedometer Charts

While speedometer charts are visually engaging, they have several drawbacks that can impact their effectiveness in data visualization:

1. Space consumption: Speedometer charts occupy a significant amount of space relative to the information they convey. In space-constrained dashboards, this can be a major limitation.

2. Increased cognitive load: The multiple colors and labels used in speedometer charts can increase cognitive load for viewers, making it harder to quickly grasp key information.

3. Inefficiency in displaying data: Speedometer charts are not the most efficient way to display data, especially when presenting multiple metrics in a compact format.

Alternative Visualization: Column Charts with Markers

To address the limitations of speedometer charts, consider using simple column charts with markers instead:

1. Create a column chart: Insert a column chart in your Excel worksheet to represent your data. Column charts are straightforward and easy to interpret, making them a great alternative to speedometer charts.

2. Add markers: Enhance your column chart by adding markers to highlight specific data points. This draws attention to the actual values without cluttering the chart.

3. Use stacked column charts for complex data: If you need to present more complex data, opt for a stacked column chart. This allows you to layer different data sets while maintaining clarity and readability.

The benefits of using column charts with markers include:

Reduced space usage, making them ideal for dashboards with multiple metrics

Lower cognitive load due to their simplicity, allowing viewers to quickly understand the data

Easier interpretation with fewer embellishments, leading to better decision-making

Tips for Effective Data Visualization

To ensure your data visualization is effective and impactful, keep these practical tips in mind:

1. Align with dashboard themes: Make sure your charts align with the overall theme of your dashboard. Consistent visual elements enhance readability and professionalism.

2. Encourage efficient chart types: Promote the use of more efficient chart types, such as column charts, for better data visualization. This practice leads to clearer and more effective presentations.

By understanding the limitations of speedometer charts and adopting more efficient alternatives like column charts with markers, you can significantly improve your data visualization practices in Excel. This approach enhances the clarity of your presentations and ensures your dashboards are both informative and visually appealing, ultimately leading to better decision-making based on the data presented.

