EVGA SuperNOVA P6 power supplies unveiled

Computer power supply manufacturer EVGA has introduced a new range this week in the form of the EVGA SuperNOVA P6 PSUs. Featuring a new platform design, constructed using new materials and an improved layout placement to achieve greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise in even the smallest of PC chassis. Features of the new EVGA SuperNOVA power supplies include a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design and “rock-solid stability, uncompromising efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation” says EVGA.

“Hardware OPP is designed to trip at 135% max wattage as a last resort to protect the system, but the SuperNOVA P6 also features firmware OPP to anticipate harmful load behavior 5-10% sooner by shutting off the power supply when over-power conditions persist longer than 1 ms while avoiding an instantaneous overload trigger protection malfunction during momentary peak wattage.”

Smaller Size, Bigger Performance :The improved efficiency and voltage regulation minimizes heat, allowing the SuperNOVA P6 to be EVGA’s shortest ATX Platinum-certified power supply.

Ultra-Quiet 135 mm FDB Fan with EVGA ECO Mode :To reduce noise, the SuperNOVA P6 maximizes the time the power supply stays silent or quiet at low to medium loads when ECO Mode is enabled.

Source : EVGA : TPU

