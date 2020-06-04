EVGA SuperNOVA GT Series PC power supplies unveiled

The EVGA SuperNOVA GT uses a long-life 135mm fan with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) for silence, reliability, and a longer life expectancy, says EVGA. Visit the official EVGA website to register your details to be notified when the new power supply is available to purchase.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet EVGA, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Features of the EVGA SuperNOVA GT Series power supplies include :

– 80 PLUS Gold certified, with 90% (115VAC) / 92% (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads

– 100% Japanese Capacitors ensure long-term reliability

– Auto ECO Mode to ensure silent operation under low to medium loads with no configuration necessary

– Heavy-duty protections.

– Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased lifespan.

– Unbeatable EVGA 7 Year Warranty and unparalleled EVGA Customer Support.

– Single +12V Output: Provides a stable output for compatibility with the latest hardware

– Fully Modular Design: Choose the cables you need to make cable management simple and clean.

– Full Protection

– OVP Over Voltage Protection

– OCP Over Current Protection

– OPP Over Power Protection

– SCP Short Circuit Protection

– UVP Under Voltage Protection

– Dual OTP Over Temperature Protection on the Primary and Secondary PCB

