With the launch of Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system edging closer to its possible October 2021 launch date, Christopher Barnatt has created a new video explaining everything you need to know about Windows 11 in under 15 minutes. Going through the operating systems current format including all the new features, tweaks and enhancements Microsoft has made when compared to its previous Windows 10 release. Some features are better than others and Christopher takes you through “the Good the Bad and the Ugly“.

Microsoft has also announced it will be providing free upgrades to Windows 11 during the first half of 2022 to compatible Windows 10 computers although the exact requirements are still to be finalized. Check out the video below which goes through a complete Windows 11 demo and review including what you need to know about CPU and TPM 2.0 requirements which have previously been a little confusing.

“Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience. From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favourite people, news, games, and content—Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way” explains Microsoft.

If you would like to test out the latest Windows 11 operating system you can do so by signing up to Microsoft’s Windows Insider program which will allow you to download the beta releases of the new OS ahead of its launch in a few months time.

Source : Christopher Barnatt

