Every New iOS 18 Messaging Feature Revealed

Apple’s iOS 18 update is set to transform the messaging experience for iPhone users, introducing a wealth of new features designed to enhance functionality, convenience, and user engagement. From real-time currency conversion and math problem solving to customizable link cards and AI-powered tools, iOS 18 brings a new level of intelligence and personalization to your conversations. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at some of these new messaging features.

One of the standout features of iOS 18 is the integration of currency conversion and math problem solving directly into your text messages. This means you can quickly convert currencies and solve mathematical queries without ever leaving the conversation, saving you time and effort. Whether you’re discussing travel plans with friends or working on a project with colleagues, this feature will prove invaluable in streamlining your communication.

iOS 18 also introduces customizable link cards, allowing you to personalize the appearance of URL links shared in your messages. This feature not only adds a touch of visual appeal to your conversations but also makes it easier to identify and engage with shared content.

Smart replies powered by Apple’s AI technology

AI-generated summaries for catching up on long threads

Proofreading tools and text rewriting options for refining your messages

Apple’s intelligence tools take center stage in iOS 18, with smart replies offering contextually relevant response suggestions and AI-generated summaries helping you quickly catch up on lengthy message threads. Additionally, proofreading tools and text rewriting options ensure your messages are clear, concise, and well-structured, elevating your communication skills to new heights.

The introduction of the Send Later feature is another catalyst in iOS 18. With message scheduling, you can compose messages in advance and set them to be delivered at a specific date and time. This is particularly handy for sending reminders, birthday wishes, or any other time-sensitive communication. The integration of iCloud support guarantees that your scheduled messages will be sent even if your device is turned off, providing a seamless and reliable experience.

Expressive Communication with Tapbacks, Emojis, and Text Formatting

iOS 18 takes messaging expressiveness to the next level with redesigned tapbacks, allowing you to use any emoji as a reaction and even send multiple emoji sizes based on the number of emojis sent. This feature adds a new dimension of creativity and emotion to your conversations, allowing you to convey your thoughts and feelings more effectively.

In addition to tapbacks and emojis, iOS 18 introduces advanced text formatting options, including bold, italic, underline , and ~~strikethrough~~. These formatting tools, combined with new text effects like shake and other animations, make your messages more dynamic, engaging, and visually appealing.

Seamless Communication with Android Devices and Satellite Messaging

iOS 18 brings enhanced messaging features to conversations with Android devices through RCS integration. This includes read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media sharing, fostering a more seamless and interactive communication experience across platforms. However, it’s important to note that message editing, unsending, and full functionality in group chats are not supported in this cross-platform integration.

For iPhone 14 and newer models, iOS 18 introduces satellite messaging, extending beyond emergency services. This groundbreaking feature allows you to send messages via satellite, ensuring you stay connected even in remote areas without cellular coverage. Whether you’re on a hiking trip or traveling to an off-the-grid location, satellite messaging keeps you in touch with your loved ones and provides peace of mind.

iOS 18’s messaging updates represent a significant leap forward in mobile communication, combining advanced features, intelligent tools, and enhanced cross-platform compatibility. With these improvements, Apple aims to create a more intuitive, expressive, and connected messaging experience for iPhone users, setting a new standard for mobile messaging platforms.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



