EuroPi reprogrammable module for Eurorack

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and musicians might be interested in a new EuroPi Eurorack module project published to the Hackster.io website this week by member Rory Allen. Who has created a reprogrammable module for Eurorack using the Raspberry Pi Pico mini PC as a base, enabling users to program their own Eurorack synthesiser module from scratch using MicroPython, and best of all it is all open-source.

“When I started out in Eurorack, I couldn’t afford much (and still can’t), and thought there must be an easier way than buying every individual utility, only to not need most of them in a given patch. About the same time, the Raspberry Pi Pico was released, and having programmed in Python quite a bit in high school and sixth form, it was much more appealing than trying to make my first module with any other microcontroller.”

EuroPi Eurorack module

“Despite it lacking in some areas (not amazing ADC performance) it is very affordable, and very importantly in 2021 (and unfortunately still today to an extent) it is actually available. I set out building some very crude proof of concept modules, using PWM and an RC filter to achieve an analogue output from the Pico, and adding extras like LEDs, buttons, and knobs. I made what I now call the ‘EuroPi Prototype’ and made all the source files available on GitHub.”

“Eventually I got a working version of the EuroPi, and again plonked the design files onto GitHub, where it has since been maintained and expanded by a bunch of incredibly talented contributors.”

Source : Hackster.io : GitHub





